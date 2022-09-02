PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews battled a two-alarm grass fire in the Little Beach area early Thursday morning, Gearhart Fire Department said.

The fire department said they were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the approximately 20-foot by 50-foot fire they found traveling to a tree line.

A second alarm was called due to how fast the fire was growing, the size and distance crews had to travel, GFD said.

After further assessment, crews determined the fire grew to an estimated 50 feet by 400 feet.

Crews battled a two-alarm grass fire in the Little Beach area early Thursday morning, Gearhart Fire Department said. September 2, 2022 (Courtesy Gearhart Fire Department).

GFD noted they were able to access the fire by making a fire trail to carry equipment down to the scene. Crews said they also had to remove trees and Scotch Broom for safe turnaround and fire escape routes, should the fire grow out of control.

By 5:20 a.m., GFD said the fire was under control — adding the Oregon Department of Forestry will assist to ensure the fire is completely out.

Gearhart Fire said the cause was identified as an unattended debris burn near the shoreline earlier that night. Officials remind the public that debris, pile and driftwood burning is prohibited.