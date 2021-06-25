‘Gearing up for busy summer season’ on Oregon coast

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s summer. It’s extremely hot. Pandemic restrictions have loosened. And people are expected to flock to the Oregon coast.

The tourism and hospitality industry is anticipating crowds and, honestly, they’re excited to welcome people back. Hotels are prepared to handle the increased occupancy.

Diana Steinman, the Director of Operations of VIP Hospitality, said their hotels in Lincoln City and Newport (including the Coho Oceanfront Lodge) are completely booked this weekend and they’re doing record-setting numbers.

“With school being out, we have, you know, 4th of July, with just the increase in travel demand with people not being able to for so long,” Steinman said. “We’re definitely gearing up for a very busy summer season.”

If you want to take a water tour or rent gear to explore, the Safari Town Surf Shop said they’re pretty booked this weekend, too.

“We’re thinking it’s going to be a pretty busy summer from the way things are going,” owner Tony Gile said. “We’re trying to do more stuff that is more unique to this area and we can serve more visitors and doing more outdoor activities.”

Traffic and safety

But with all the people comes gridlocked traffic and safety issues.

First responders in Lincoln City want people to keep safety at the top of their mind. They’ve already had a water rescue recently.

Beach fires are a concern and officials remind everyone to not light them in driftwood areas.

Water activities are also a concern. The water is still cold plus sneaker waves and rip currents take people by surprise.

Rip currents, said Lincoln City Fire Chief Rob Dahlman, are strongest and fastest nearest to the water’s surface.

“People get caught on the top of that and it pulls them out. It’s very strong current. You can’t get back in, so you have to swim parallel to that and come in around it. and it doesn’t matter who you are,” he said. “I mean, you can be the strongest swimmer in the world, and you will not make it in.”

Dahlman said most times when a water rescue is needed alcohol is involved. Be mindful of that while out drinking with friends and family on the water.

While there are some lifeguards at Cannon Beach on the weekends there aren’t lifeguards on the beach at Lincoln City or most other cities on the coast.

There are numbered signs at beach access points, so if you need to call 911 you can refer them to a specific area to come to help.

