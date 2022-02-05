Going to the coast? Watch out for sneaker waves, NWS says

A man and dog walk along the beach of the Pacific Ocean on the Oregon coast, seen from the Chinook webcam, October 23, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with the National Weather Service in Portland warned anyone visiting the Oregon and Washington Coast to be on the lookout for sneaker waves on Saturday.

Sneaker waves are larger than normal waves that sprawl up the shore further than normal waves.

Officials urged the public to stay vigilant and to avoid jetties and logs near the waterline on beaches.

“If you are planning to go to the beach, it is a good idea to stay off rocks, logs, and jetties and never turn your back on the ocean,” the NWS in Portland wrote via Twitter.