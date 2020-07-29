Golfer found dead in water near 4th hole in Waldport

A sign near the fourth hole at Crestview Golf Club in Waldport, Ore., July 28, 2020. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a golf course in Waldport on Sunday, deputies said.

A group of golfers told the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office they were at the third hole at Crestview Golf Club on S Crestline Drive when they noticed a golfer at the next hole. He was standing near the edge of a manmade water feature on the west side of the course.

When the group moved on to the fourth hole, they noticed an empty golf cart but didn’t see the man who had been there. They eventually found him floating face-down in the reservoir, deputies said.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Kazunori Bessho. He had been golfing by himself and the cause of his death is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.