PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to a flaming fishing boat Saturday morning off the Oregon Coast near Manzanita.

According to the USCG, the only person on board the vessel jumped into the water and was rescued by a Good Samaritan. The service’s Pacific Northwest branch shared video of crews finding the boat, floating and on fire.

The boat’s sole operator was not identified, although officials said they are now being helped by Coast Guard service members and they are not injured. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.

The original distress call came in at 6:30 a.m. The Coast Guard said the boat is still burning and crews have established a safety zone around the now-destroyed 42-foot boat.

This is a developing story.