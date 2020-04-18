Gray whale washes ashore south of Tillamook

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A massive gray whale has washed up on shore near Sandlake this weekend, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office reported via Facebook.
The 40-foot male gray whale appeared overnight and was discovered Saturday morning by a camp host for Sandlake Recreation Area. The sheriff’s office said biologists from Oregon State University have been called out to the beach to conduct an autopsy Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office concluded its Facebook post with a disclaimer: “We at the sheriff’s office do not recommend they use dynamite this time to dispose of it. It didn’t go well last time.”
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
