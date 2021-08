A great white shark was spotted Thursday about 2 miles off the coast of Bandon by a US Coast Guard crew, August 26, 2021 (USCG)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A great white shark was spotted Thursday about 2 miles off the coast of Bandon by a US Coast Guard crew that said they “may have been equally interested in each other.”

The Coast Guard station in Coos Bay posted a video taken by one of their machine engineers to their Facebook page.

“We were lucky enough to be able to spend about 10 minutes admiring the presence of this amazing creature,” the Coast Guard wrote.