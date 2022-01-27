Harry Potter themed cafe in Lincoln City offers food, potion making

The Cheeky Cauldron in Lincoln City is a Harry Potter themed café and giftshop for fans of the novels and movies. (Courtesy Photo: The Cheeky Cauldron)

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — When you walk into the Cheeky Cauldron in Lincoln City, you’re transported into a magical land with a Harry Potter-themed café and gift shop.

The business, located on 1640 N.E. Hwy 101, could be mistaken for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter fantasy film series. Fans of the movies and novels can find British food, drinkable potions, gifts and a tea shop.

People can also use their imagination and create their own potions.

“It’s not just about the food or drink you can get here,” said Willow Moon, part-owner and co-founder of the Cheeky Cauldron. “It’s about the magic and the fun that you have.”

Moon, 46, founded the business with the help of her partner Raven Moon last summer.

It wasn’t difficult to get customers through the door, she said, but it was challenging to get items due to the supply chain issues during the pandemic. The café also had to shut down recently because of a COVID-19 exposure.

The Cheeky Cauldron, which has been featured in The Oregonian/OregonLive, is now up and running with indoor dining available.

“We are trying to keep our tables as spread out as we possibly can, and we’re practicing a lot of great hygiene and sanitation practices of course,” said Moon.

On the menu, people can find items such as A Very Weasley Latte or a Butterbrew — a hot or iced butterscotch caramel soda.

The food is also on-brand with the Harry Potter theme. If you’re a hungry wizard looking for some lunch, the Hagrid’s Roast Beast Sandwich & Crisps or the Hogwart’s Chicken Salad Sandwich is listed on the menu.

When asked if there were any copyright issues with the Harry Potter theme, Moon said the shop does not have any licensed Harry Potter items.

“We don’t have anything named or trademarked. We were very careful, and we worked with a copyright attorney beforehand to make sure we knew what we could and couldn’t sell,” she added. “We haven’t had any issues so far.”

As for the future, the business hopes to find a larger space to accommodate Harry Potter fans on the Oregon coast.