Health advisory issued for Lincoln City’s D River Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority has issued a health advisory for Lincoln City’s popular tourist destination, D River Beach.

According to the OHA, there are currently higher than normal levels of bacteria in ocean waters present in the water. The advisory is issued for July 28 and officials say people should avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted. They also say visitors should avoid contact with nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach and discolored water in the area.

The OHA says high levels of bacteria can be a result of stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems and animal waste. The level of bacteria could cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses, officials say.

Officials still encourage beachgoers to participate in other recreational activities on the beach that do not entail contact with the river’s water.

