PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker died after falling from a rocky bluff at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area and being swept into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, Oregon State Police announced Monday.

Authorities say 25-year-old Henry Minh Hoang of West Covina, California was hiking past a safety fence near “the punch bowl” at Cape Kiwanda when he slipped. Hoang landed about 20 feet from the ocean’s edge but was pulled in by waves while apparently knocked unconscious, according to OSP.

A rescue mission was launched but later turned into a recovery operation, which had to be temporarily paused due to unsafe conditions. On Sunday morning, officials were able to continue recovery efforts.

Hoang was found deceased late Sunday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., along the shore below a nearby cliff.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Nestucca Fire officials assisted OSP in the search.

No other information is available at this time.