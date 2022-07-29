PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A historic ferry harbored in Astoria partially sunk, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted Friday morning.

Officials said no one was aboard the ferry, called Tourist II, when it went under water.

A perimeter has been set around the ferry to minimize the release of oil. A spill response team is scheduled to begin cleanup Friday.

The ferry was one of several that transported passengers and cars across the river before the Astoria bridge opened in 1966. The ferry also laid mines at the river’s mouth during World War II.