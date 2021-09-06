Hot Labor Day brings more tourists to Oregon coast

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — The hot weather on Labor Day means more tourists at the Oregon coast. And that means more water rescues for emergency responders.

The hot weather and increased tourists come at the same time when a number of firefighters are deployed to wildfires around the state.

“Cannon Beach Fire District is primarily volunteers,” Chief Mark Reckmann told KOIN 6 News. There are only 3 that are paid. One of us is on at a time. Our volunteers are coming from home. Our calls since September have gone up 40%. We’re extremely busy, with an extremely small amount of volunteers.”

The Cannon Beach Fire District, September 6, 2021 (KOIN)

“We’ve definitely been tapped for a 17-member department,” Division Chief Jason Smith told KOIN 6 News on September 3. “It’s tapped our resources and our volunteers heavily.”

The wildfire deployments don’t mean there aren’t firefighters in the area. There are important mutual aid agreements, meaning neighboring departments can arrive when help is needed.

While officials are happy to have tourists in town, they hope people will keep this in mind when visiting. Be cautious in the ocean and be careful not to start brush fires.