PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two homes in Seaside were completely destroyed after a large fire erupted early Monday morning.

Just before 4:20 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm house fire, which officials said spread to a neighboring home on 4th Avenue. City officials said there were at least five propane explosions, which damaged a home across the street.

A KOIN 6 News viewer shared a video showing the property fully engulfed in flames. Once the blaze was out, smoke was seen billowing from the ravaged homes.

The fire shut down 3rd and 4th Avenue between Highway 101 and Holladay Drive.

As crews responded to the scene, city officials said Seaside Police Department arrested a man and woman on outstanding warrants. No additional details were released.