PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local volunteers teamed up to clean hundreds of pounds of garbage from Oregon’s beaches following the July Fourth holiday.

Oregon’s regional manager for the Surfrider Foundation Kaia Hazard told KOIN 6 News that dozens of volunteers representing various organizations showed up to clean the state’s public beaches on July 5 for the annual “dirtiest beach day of the year” event. While the unified cleanup removed dumpsters’ worth of trash from the Oregon coastline, Hazard said that the beachers were a bit cleaner this year.

“There was not as much trash this year as in previous years,” Hazard said. “The city of Newport had banned fireworks, so I think that did help a lot with the amount of litter from fireworks set off on the beach.”

Volunteers cleaned garbage from beaches around Oregon on July 5. (Photos by photographer Rachel Bruce)







The trash cleaned up at McPhillips Beach on July 5. 2023. (Oreogn State Parks)

Surfrider Foundation chapters in Newport, Coos Bay and the Three Capes area cleaned Agate Beach, Beverly Beach, Nye Beach, Bastendorff Beach and Tierra Del Mar. The 11 volunteers who cleaned up Newport Beach collected the most trash of the day with 95 total pounds of garbage hauled from the beach to the dump.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton said their staff also teamed up with volunteers to remove firework debris from beaches along the coast on July 5.

“Groups of volunteers are helping to clean up the beaches by moving the debris into piles where park staff can load it and haul it away,” Knowlton said. “Fireworks are prohibited on beaches and at Oregon State Parks year-round due to fire hazard, impact on wildlife, including nesting snowy plovers, and of the debris left behind. Staff patrol the beaches, but it is not possible to stop all those setting off fireworks.”

In Portland, an evening cleanup is also planned for Ross Island and the Willamette River from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information for the “July 5th Ross Island Paddle Clean Up” is available on the Surfrider Foundation’s website.

“Our local waterways are stewarded by volunteers just like you,” the foundation states. “We welcome you to an engaging day of toes in the sand with family, friends and new acquaintances, raising awareness about litter and plastic pollution.”