‘I would have died:’ Hiker who fell off cliff at Hug Point grateful to be alive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker who survived a 100-foot fall off a cliff at Hug Point State Park along the Oregon Coast Friday is out of the hospital and grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard and other first-responders for saving them.

Local firefighters were called to the park Friday but had a hard time finding Tighe at first, Coast Guard officials said. A paramedic eventually found 25-year-old Gil Tighe and both the paramedic and Tighe were hoisted by a Coast Guard M8-60 Jayhawk.

“Those people really saved my life,” Tighe said. “If they hadn’t responded as quickly as they did, I suspect that I would have … died.”