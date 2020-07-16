Iconic Camp Westwind opens its cabin doors to the public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A longtime Oregon Coast retreat commonly used for summer camp and Outdoor School is opening its doors to the public.

Just north of Lincoln City, Camp Westwind has been hosting kids for more than 80 years. By now, kids and many adults who’ve been here remember Camp Westwind as a senior graduation party destination or aforementioned outdoor school. With Westwind’s summer camp shut down, it is allowing the general public access to check in to any one of 15 cabins and check out the abundance of natural beauty that resides there.

“It’s just such an amazing place to visit and it really is just an inspiring place to relax, to think creatively about your future and just enjoy with whoever you’re with and your family,” Interim Executive Director Camp Westwind Amy Carlow said.

It is one of the Oregon Coast’s enduring treasures — a place for campfires on the beach, kayaking is king and the view of the water can be seen from hiking trails that serpentine through the native natural surroundings. 15 cabins, now void of summer campers, are available for families to rent.

“We provide some activity kits in each of the cabins so you can take a hike with your kids,” Carlow said. “There’s information on various naturalist guides you can use for plant and animal identification, you can do some arts and crafts — there are supplies in there for that too.”

The reservation also comes with picnic-style meals picked up at the dining hall to eat wherever you’d like. The summer campers are a primary source of Westwind’s annual revenue — so they’re trying to make up for lost revenue by opening the experience of Westwind to a broader audience.

