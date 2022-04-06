PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seaside will be testing its tsunami warning system late Wednesday morning.

Beach-goers can expect the warning to go off around 11 a.m. There are five speakers set around the city that will blaze a three-minute siren when a warning is sent.

The city runs a public test on the first Wednesday of every month, however, the city said between June and August a silent test is done.

Officials said the siren is meant to alert those close to the water, so people indoors will likely not hear it. People can sign up for mobile alerts, so they can be alerted even when indoors.