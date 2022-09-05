Seaside officials remind beachgoers that the ocean "presents many dangers, even to those familiar with the risks."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A kayaking incident claimed the life of a 50-year-old man in Seaside on Monday morning.

According to city officials, Seaside Fire & Rescue received reports of an empty kayak in the ocean off 4th Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Once on the scene, witnesses told rescuers a kayaker — who was reported to be wearing a black wetsuit with no life preserver — had been separated from his group.

Although lifeguards and rescuers responded to the call within minutes, it was not clear how long the man had been under the water by that point.

As crews searched the surf zone with two rescue crafts, a witness reportedly spotted a body in the water off 2nd Avenue.

The victim was pulled from the water and then rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities say. His identity has not been released.

Seaside officials remind beachgoers that the ocean “presents many dangers, even to those familiar with the risks.” They urge extreme caution to all entering the water.