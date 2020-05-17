Kayakers rescued near Pacific City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were rescued from the ocean near Pacific City Saturday after a wave capsized one the group’s kayaks.

Two men and a teen boy from Salem were fishing off Cape Kiwanda when the wave overturned the watercraft, sending one of the men, Nicholas Flud, and the teen into the water. The other man, Brandon Aho, was able to swim to shore. Neither Flud nor the teen could get back into the kayak and thus needed further assistance.

The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter and reeled in the two to safety. They were taken to the Pacific City Airport and treated for minor environmental exposure.

The kayaks were recovered without any reported damage.