Taser used to prevent woman from hurting herself, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Keizer woman believed to be in a “manic mental health crisis” was taken into custody in Lincoln County after she led law enforcement on a pursuit from Depoe Bay to Newport.

The incident began Friday afternoon along Highway 101 when a green Subaru was stopped on the highway with its hazard lights flashing. As a Lincoln County deputy sergeant approached, the driver, later identified as Patricia Casterline, took off.

Initially, authorities said, she drove near the speed limit but as help arrived from both the Oregon State Police and Newport police, she sped up to near 80 mph.

Two stop sticks deflated her tires and she slowed to about 15 mph, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorties then surrounded her car near the 6200 block of Hwy 101.

The 66-year-old woman did not appear to be willing to surrender as her doors and windows were locked. Casterline allegedly pulled out a drywall saw and began cutting herself.

Authorities broke the glass and used a Taser on her to keep her from harming herself, officials said.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation then booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges from the chase — fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving — and two unrelated misdemeanors out of Marion County.

The Lincoln County Mental Health Department is aware of the situation, officials said.