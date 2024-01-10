PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington are forecast to experience frigid temperatures, low-elevation snow and king tides all at the same time this week.

The upcoming set of king tides will last from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13. During this time, coastal areas are also expected to see highs in the mid to low 40s and snow, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart said.

“No accumulation is expected, but to see snow and king tides will be a sight to see along the coast this weekend,” Cozart said.

Beachgoers are advised to watch the powerful waves from a safe distance.