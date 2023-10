PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Things are getting ghoulish in Lincoln City.

This Halloween, learn some harrowing history of coastal capers with Haunted Taft: Ghost Tales of the Coast.

Located in Taft, just south of Lincoln City, the haunted walking tours feature ghostly sightings and tales of bootleggers and creatures of the night.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Taft to get a sneak peek at what the tours offer.

Watch the full video in the player above.