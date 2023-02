PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After two years of cancellations, the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival is returning this week.

The four-day festival features over 85 wineries and more than 20 local food spots.

One restaurant that will be there is Canby Asparagus Farms Casa de Tamales. The Milwaukie restaurant shared what it’s planning to whip up for the event.

The festival runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.