PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re planning a coastal summer getaway, make sure to get some delicious seafood while you’re there.

Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge in Cannon Beach is serving up fresh local seafood and breakfast all with a scenic ocean view.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Wayfarer to get a sneak peek at what they will be serving up this summer.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.