Florence will be the David's Chair's seventh location along the Oregon coast.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The non-profit, David’s Chair, announced its electric all-terrain mobility chairs are coming to Florence — providing beach access for people facing mobility challenges.

Anyone with mobility impairments including needing assistance with wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, canes or crutches can use the chairs for free.

According to the non-profit, the chairs can be reserved online and will be available for free at Heceta Beach County Park along 1st Avenue.

“We have been working for several months to make this happen. We are excited to continue to work with the Florence community and wonderful volunteers that are helping facilitate the use of this track chair,” David’s Chair CEO and Founder Steve Furst said.

The company says initially, the chair will be available for three days per week, and hopes to expand the service in the spring.

Florence will be the seventh city along the Oregon Coast where the chairs are available — including Seaside, Newport, and Gold Beach.

David’s Chair and Oregon Parks Forever aim to provide the chairs at 10 locations near the Oregon coast.