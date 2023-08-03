PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lincoln City’s first-ever Art on the Beach contest kicks off this weekend to bring creativity and awareness to Oregon’s unique coastline.

The contest, hosted by the Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve — runs Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Roads End State Recreation site.

“We have, in the past, done these large 100-yard-long, football field-sized graphics on the beach and so often people come up to us to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing? I want to do that.’ So, this year, we’re having the first annual sand art contest and we’re partnering with the City of Lincoln City and the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians to host this contest,” Co-Director Duncan Berry explained.

“You come to the beach, you bring a stick and a rake, or we have some you can borrow, and you can create art on the beach of your favorite sea creatures – celebrating us as Oregonians and our beautiful coastline,” Berry said.

This year’s contest theme is upwelling, which Berry said is “responsible for all the beautiful sea life we have here. It is a current which blows, from the north wind, it blows all the water south and draws up all these nutrients from the continental shelf and you have phytoplankton and zooplankton, and the whales, and the tuna and the salmon come. It’s one of the greatest buffets on the planet right here on our coastline each summer,”

“What we’re trying to do is peel back and say this is what makes this place so special,” Berry said of the contest. “The significance is really come connect with the living planet in a deeper way than just walking on the beach and beachcombing.”

Contest winners have a chance to win a $100, $200 prize or the grand prize two-night stay at a local casino.