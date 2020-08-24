Lincoln City restaurants dish out new ‘secret menu’ items

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like just about every restaurant, eateries in the Lincoln City area are turning to innovation to stay alive — such as the rollout of “secret menu” items at 17 different restaurants.

Described as a fun and unique way to support Lincoln City area’s local food scene, Explore Lincoln City came up with the idea to have restaurants come up with secret menu items. It’s a way for visitors to get a fresh new taste of the town. It could be a pulled pork slathered in bbq sauce, a burger with bacon, or a special brisket sandwich with cheese — these are all offerings in the new campaign.

“There are some restaurants that change it daily, some change it weekly, some have one unique special,” Stephanie Hull of Explore Lincoln City explained.

All you have to do is go into any of the 17 restaurants taking part in the campaign and ask for the secret menu.

Stephanie Hull of Explore Lincoln City says in addition to being a fun treasure hunt for new food — it is also a way for restaurants to gauge the popularity of new things on a menu. This is especially helpful for small restaurants, allowing them to take part in more take-out business.

It’s also a boost for bigger places — Executive Chef Michael Durham oversees five restaurants under the Chinook Winds Casino umbrella. At the moment, he’s focusing more than ever on things like that brisket sandwich for take-out.

“Innovation — we just keep trying different things,” he said. “Actually, all of the menus in the casino we did change when we reopened.”

The dark clouds of the pandemic do have some small rays of sunshine — one of them being new food combinations being served up on the new secret menus at participating restaurants in Lincoln City.