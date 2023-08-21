PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amid Oregon’s affordable housing crisis, the mayor of Lincoln City says the town is adding more housing to the market.

In addition to its plans to build two Habitat for Humanity homes and opening Helping Hands transitional housing, Mayor Susan Wahlke said, “we’ve got a lot of housing under construction, we have almost 150 units of low-and moderate-income restricted housing opening in stages beginning early next year.”

Wahlke said that a multi-plex theater is also being converted to market-rate apartments.

The mayor added that the city is also redesigning a community park with pickleball courts and is constructing a new cultural center plaza which will open in stages beginning in late 2023.