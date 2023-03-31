PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Lincoln City Art Trail is underway – featuring seven miles of public displays that come with a free digital passport and a chance to win a prize.

The self-guided tour includes a variety of pieces from mosaics and murals covering a Taft District house, to a bronze statue featured in New York’s World’s Fair.

“You can sign up for the program and go through a wonderful tour of the entire seven miles of our town and hear and learn the stories about all the great pieces of art we have here,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City.

Those taking part in the trail who check in at a minimum of 25 art locations through April will be entered to win a glass float.

