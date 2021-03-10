Lincoln City’s Bijou Theatre celebrates 25 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keith and Betsy Altomare have owned Lincoln City’s Bijou Theatre for 25 years. The pandemic was tough but they found creative ways to keep the show going.

This weekend, moviegoers to the Bijou will get free popcorn for the screening of “The Father.” Their safety protocols meet state guidelines — socially distanced seating, hand sanitizer stations and plexiglass counter dividers.

The free popcorn from Friday through Sunday is for the 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. screenings of “The Father,” starring Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams.

“Hopefully this weekend we can bring a few more people out. We do so much in terms of cleanliness, we put people in pods. Even though we can do 50% of seats we’re doing only 25%,” Keith said. “Hopefully people have come up literally by the dozens to say ‘Thank you for staying open,’ so hopefully, more and more people will feel comfortable coming back.”

The Bijou Theatre has been part of the landscape of Lincoln City since 1937. The Altomares purchased it in 1996.