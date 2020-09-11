Echo Mountain Fire burning over 2,400 acres in Lincoln County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roughly 200 Lincoln County residents have fled as the Echo Mountain Complex Fire is still burning at more than 2,400 acres in the county.

The Echo Mountain Fire is about 6 miles northeast of Lincoln City. On Friday morning, officials reported the blaze remains at 2,435 acres and is still uncontained. According to InciWeb, about 238 total personnel are battle the fire.

Officials say Thursday’s weather conditions allowed fire crews to make gain traction on the fire. As crews continue fighting the flames, all burning is prohibited in all Lincoln County parks.

Lincoln County officials say it will take a few days to do a complete damage assessment. However, Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management’s website says 100 structures are destroyed due to the fire. OEM also reports there is one confirmed injury.

All levels of evacuation notices remain in place. The evacuations are as follows:

Level 3 “Go Now”

Evacuation map for Lincoln County, Sept. 11, 2020.

All of East Devil’s Lake Road

NW 40th north to Hwy 18, from Ocean to East Devil’s Lake Road

Hwy 101 from NE East Devils Lake Road to N Three Rocks Road

Hwy 18 from milepost 0 to Rose Lodge

NE Highland Road and all roads off of this

N. Slick Rock Creek Road

N. Boulder Creek

N. Sundown Drive

N. Bear Creek Road

S. Schooner Creek Road

N. Meadow Place

N. Mable Drive

FR 25 Road

Level 2 “Get Set”

N. Widowcreek Road

NF 1861

NW 40th south to 12th St., from ocean to East Devil’s Lake Road.

NE East Devils Lake Rd and all side roads.

Level 1 “Get Ready”

12th St. south to Hwy 229 (Kernville Hwy).

N. Schwartz Road

N. Salmon Berry Lane and all side streets

While firefighters work to put out the fire, crews are also working to restore power. Restoring the power is a crucial step before people will be allowed back to their homes — and so they can reopen Lincoln City hospital.

Temporary evacuation locations have been set up at Newport Recreation Center and Agate Beach State Park Campground. Please contact Preston Phillips at 541-270-4232 or Jered Mangini at 541-270-

1291 if you plan to use these facilities.

There are various street closures in the area. For the most up to date information, go to TripCheck.com.