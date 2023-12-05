PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 101 is closed between Seaside and Cannon Beach Junction due to major flooding in the area caused by the ongoing atmospheric river dumping inches of rain across the Pacific Northwest.

The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District stated that flood waters reached 10 inches at 4:30 a.m. High tide began at 6:47 a.m. All lanes of the highway are affected from Captain Kid Amusement Park to Cannon Beach Junction.

Flooding on Highway 101 south of Seaside. (ODOT)



“Please use extreme caution,” the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District stated on social media. “Vehicles are not built to become boats. If your vehicle becomes stalled, stay in your vehicle and call 911.”

Potential flooding locations around Northwest Oregon on Dec. 5, 2023. (NWS)

Flood advisories issues for areas of Northwest Oregon labeled in neon green. (NWS)

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until Thursday at 1 a.m. for most of Northwest Oregon, including the Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley, and Cascade Foothills.

“Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding,” the NWS stated in its Tuesday morning weather report. “Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas.”