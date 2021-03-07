Man dead after truck overturns into Nestucca River

A man is hospitalized after a truck he was driving overturned into the Nestucca River Sunday morning. (Courtesy/TCSO)

OSP Troopers pull out driver after 20 minutes under water

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after a truck he was driving overturned into the Nestucca River Sunday morning, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Officials said the man was driving westbound on Nestucaa River Road when the crash happened.

“He had apparently left the road then over-corrected, crossed the eastbound lane, struck the tree and landed wheels up in the river,” said TCSO Deputy Andrew Silkwood.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a Ford Ranger on its roof in the river in about waist-deep water, officials said. The passenger of the vehicle was able to escape but the driver had been inside for 20 minutes.

Oregon State Police troopers were also at the scene.

Troopers immediately removed their gear, broke the driver’s door with a baton and pulled the driver out and carried him up the road.

First-responders were able to get a pulse back on the man but he later died at the hospital.

The passenger was also transported to a nearby hospital for suspected hypothermia and minor injuries.

This is a developing story.