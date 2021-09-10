Man presumed dead after trying to jump across Devils Churn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Searches have been suspended for a man who fell into the ocean after attempting to jump across Devils Churn in Yachats.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel received reports of a person who had fallen into the ocean at Devils Churn, a USFS Day Use Park near Highway 101 with choppy waters. Once troopers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they discovered 67-year-old Steve Allen of Walnut Creek, California had attempted to jump across Devils Churn and fell into the ocean.

Witnesses reportedly attempted to rescue Allen — but were unable to rescue him. Authorities say Allen appeared unresponsive right before rescue agencies lost sight of him.

The United States Coast Guard and other agencies responded in an attempt to find Allen. Ultimately, all agencies suspended their search around 6:40 p.m.

Allen is now presumed to be dead, OSP says.

OSP was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Newport Fire Department, Yachats Fire and Rescue and the United States Coast Guard.