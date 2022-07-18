The Coast Guard rescued a 29-year-old man Monday after he suffered a stroke while on a ship. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard)

ASTORIA, Ore. (KOIN) — Coast Guard crews made a rescue approximately 57 miles offshore of Newport on Monday after a man suffered a medical emergency.

The Coast Guard says that watchstanders at the 13th District Command Center received a report Saturday night of a 29-year-old man who had suffered a stroke while he was aboard the vessel Malto Hope, approximately 1,000 miles west of the Oregon coast.

The watchstanders recommended the ship transit closer to shore for it to be within range of a medical evacuation from a Coast Guard helicopter.

When the vessel was within response range, watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from the Coast Guard’s facility in Newport to make the rescue.

After arriving at the scene on Monday just after 10:30 a.m., the aircrew was able to get the man in the helicopter and take him to emergency medical services in stable condition.