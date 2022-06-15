PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a man suspected of killing a Coos Bay woman was fatally shot by law enforcement.

The Coos Bay district attorney’s office announced Matthew Tyler Mikel was shot and killed after a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy and a Coos Bay police officer fired their handguns just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Global Inn in Coos Bay.

The 37-year-old Coos Bay resident was taken to Bay Area Hospital by emergency medical personnel, where he was declared deceased.

Mikel was suspected in the deadly shooting of Amber Townsend, a 34-year-old woman who was walking along Cape Argo Highway Saturday morning when she was gunned down, according to investigators.

Authorities say investigators learned Mikel had been staying at the Global Inn.

The district attorney’s office says the county’s Major Crime Team was activated, and law enforcement officers from the North Bend, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Bandon police departments, along with the Confederate Tribal Police, Coquille Tribal Police, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement and the Oregon State Police responded. State police have been asked to be the lead agency on the case.