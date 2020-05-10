Many beaches remain closed despite sunny weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The beaches are still closed in many of Oregon’s coastal communities despite the arrival of hot weather. In Seaside, city leaders said that, for the most part, people are respecting the rules and staying off the beaches.

The beaches in Seaside have been closed since March 23. The city does have beach patrol officers who have been enforcing the restrictions. City officials said some people have been frustrated about the lack of access to the beaches, but have not seen too many violators.

City spokesperson Jon Rahl said those patrols have been focusing on education for the most part, though people can still be cited for ignoring the closures.

“We’ve had really good patrol,” said Rahl. “I think the message has been pretty clear to folks, and we do appreciate the fact that visitors have been respecting that. The beaches have been closed to the locals, too, so it’s been frustrating to folks, but I think, for the most part, we’ve had good respect paid to that.”

Rahl said Cannon Beach is also closed for the weekend.

Meanwhile, some state parks in Oregon recently reopened after they were shut down due to the coronavirus. Tryon Creek is one spot that is now open for day visits. KOIN 6 News spoke to some trail runners there who said it was busy, but not as crowded as they expected it to be. They called the situation “manageable” and said that people were being self-aware and moving out of the way on the trail for social distancing purposes when others passed by.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the reopening of 8 state parks & outdoor rec. areas Tuesday. They include; Portland’s Tryon Creek, Willamette Mission N of Keizer, the Mongold boat ramp at Detroit Lake & State Capitol State Park in Salem. #koin6news #Oregon #COVID19 #coronavirus #pdx pic.twitter.com/XtM7C0wSTK — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) May 10, 2020

As for Seaside, Rahl said they will be discussing beach and trail closures at a city council meeting on Monday.