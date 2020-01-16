Manzanita gathers for kids swept into Pacific Ocean

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overwhelming outpouring of support for a family whose 2 children were swept out to the Pacific Ocean will be on display at a vigil Wednesday night in Manzanita.
The father, Jeremy Stiles, 47, is recovering from hypothermia at Seaside Hospital. Their daughter Lola, 7, died at a hospital, while the body of 4-year-old William has not been recovered.
They were walking along a beach trail when a sneaker wave came up and pulled them into the ocean.
Wednesday
The Wednesday vigil is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.
Thursday
There is also a Montavilla Community vigil set for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Vestal Elementary, the school Lola attended.
Everyone is welcome. Organizers ask attendees to wear purple, because that was the children’s favorite color.
A family-posted GoFundMe page has received nearly 2000 donations from individuals, businesses and corporations as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
