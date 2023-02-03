PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River rescued a stranded boater near the mouth of the Columbia River, moments after a massive wave sent the pleasure craft tumbling through the surf.

Two Coast Guard air crews performing training missions nearby responded to the scene after receiving a mayday call from the captain of the pleasure craft “Sandpiper,” which was stranded in rough seas, according to officials.

“After notifying watchstanders at Sector Columbia River, who launched motor lifeboats from Station Cape Disappointment, the air crews arrived on scene to find the vessel floundering in the surf,” the USCG stated on social media. “The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue.”

Rescue return the boater to dry land where he was aided by waiting paramedics. (USCG)

Video of the rescue recorded by the USCG shows the wave capsized the boat, causing it to complete a full roll as the rescue swimmer paddles to the man’s aid.

“Talk about arriving in the nick of time,” the USCG said.

The rescuer was able to pull the man to safety moments later. The man was flown back to Coast Guard Base Astoria where he was evaluated by paramedics.

In an odd twist, Astoria Chief of Police Stacy Kelly tells KOIN 6 News that the man, identified as Jericho Labonte, was the same person who left a dead fish on the porch of the Goonies House. Read more in the link above.