PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook County is ahead of schedule to build a new bridge (start to finish) in less than two weeks, after a powerful storm washed out a chunk of Miami Foley Road on Dec. 5.

With Miami Foley Road impassable, Highway 101 is the only direct route between Garibaldi and Mohler. Because this stretch of Highway 101 is regularly closed by slides and winter flooding, Tillamook County Public Works Director Chris Laity told KOIN 6 News that the county is rushing to complete the new bridge and reopen the road by Dec. 21.

“It’s important to everybody because if Miami Foley Road and Highway 101 were to shut down, there is no route north-to-south on the Oregon coast,” Laity said. “You wouldn’t be able to get from Astoria to Tillamook without going to Portland.”

Bridge construction on Miami Foley Road. (Photos courtesy of Tillamook County)



The Oregon Department of Transportation had already contacted the company HP Civil to build this bridge. However, the recent damage and ensuing disaster declaration signed by the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 6 allowed the county to put the project into overdrive. With the expedited funding, Laity said that the bridge is expected to be completed before Dec. 21, within 15 days of road crews breaking ground on the project.

“Twelve H-piles were driven to an approximate depth of 80 feet [on Dec. 10],” Laity said. “These piles are the foundation for a permanent bridge. Beams are being loaded onto trucks early this week with the intent that emergency vehicles will be able to cross the bridge on Dec. 14.”

If the road is reopened to the public before Dec. 21, the county will have completed the emergency bridge installment in less than 15 days. However, the county said that some finishing touches, like the installation of permanent guardrails and additional streak work won’t be completed until the summer of 2024.