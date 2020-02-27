Missing fisherman found dead in Newport Bay

Norman Grant was last seen February 8

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A Google Street View image of Hallmark Fisheries on Newport Bay, as seen February 27, 2020

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) – A body found in Newport Bay has been identified as that of a fisherman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Norman Grant was reported missing on Feb. 9 and hadn’t been seen since the evening of Feb. 8. Cell phone records and video from local surveillance cameras put his last known location near a fishing boat that he worked on called the F/V Prolifik.

The boat was moored at Hallmark Fisheries. Grant’s body was discovered about 80 feet south of the Hallmark Fisheries dock when another boat ran into something underwater on Feb. 26.

No cause of death or other details have been released.

