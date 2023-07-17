PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mountain lion that was seen roaming Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach on Sunday is believed to have returned to dry land.

The Gold Beach Police Department announced on social media that cougar tracks were seen leading away from Haystack rock Monday morning. A coast guard flyby also suggested that the big cat has moved on.

“Early this morning, Oregon State Police and the Department of Fish and Wildlife observed tracks that appeared to be from the cougar leading away from Haystack Rock,” GBPD stated on social media. “The coast guard just flew [over] the area and did not see any signs that the cougar was still on the rock.”

The cougar seen from Cannon Beach on July 16. (Photo courtesy of Khula Makhalira)

Officials are advising the public to remain cautious in the area. (Oregon State Parks)

While the cougar no longer appears to be on the rock, authorities are asking the public to be weary of wildlife in the area. Days prior to the Cannon Beach closure, an area of Nehalem Bay State Park was also closed due to a recent mountain lion sighting in the area.

“Please remain vigilant of your surroundings,” GBPD said. “Cougars and bears appear to be getting more comfortable in town.”