PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People with mobility challenges can now go to the beach easier with free access to all-terrain mobility chairs in Newport.

On Wednesday, the Newport Parks and Recreation Department announced the launch of this program in partnership with local nonprofit David’s Chair, who aim to give their users the “independence and freedom mobility challenges take away.”

The chairs can be checked out for use at Don and Ann Davis Park, Fridays through Sundays, with scheduled time slots for use on each day. The city also hopes to expand the use of these chairs during summer.

Anyone who needs assistance with wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, canes, or crutches can use the chair free of charge.

Newport is one of seven cities on the coast where chairs are available for use. Others include Seaside, Newport, Gold Beach and Florence. David’s Chair hopes to add more locations for use in the future.

“We have been working on this project for several months now,” said Newport Parks and Recreation Director Mike Cavanaugh. “We are excited to work with David’s Chair, our local community, and our wonderful volunteers that are helping facilitate the use of this new program.”