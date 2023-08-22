The Yaquina Bay Bridge outside of Newport, Oregon on the Oregon coast. (Credit: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified the man shot and killed on the Yaquina Bay Bridge earlier this month.

Police say Newport resident Justin Joseph Salisbury, 43, had been found with “at least one gunshot wound” around 12:54 p.m. on Aug. 9 following reports of a shooting.

Officers closed the bridge for two hours for an investigation and spoke with several witnesses. No arrests were made, and there are no known suspects.

The investigation is ongoing through the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

