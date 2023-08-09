The Yaquina Bay Bridge outside of Newport, Oregon on the Oregon coast. (Credit: Getty Images)

Officers arrived to find a deceased male with “at least one gunshot wound"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Newport’s Yaquina Bay Bridge briefly closed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting left one man dead, officials say.

Authorities say they arrived at the west walkway of the bridge around 12:54 p.m. and found a deceased male with “at least one gunshot wound.”

Officers closed the bridge for two hours for an investigation and spoke with several witnesses of the shooting. According to authorities, there is no further threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Newport Police Department.

