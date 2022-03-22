NEWPORT, Ore. (KOIN) — A road rage incident led to a Corvallis man pointing a handgun at a driver on the Oregon Coast before being arrested, according to police.

According to the Newport Police Department, 26-year-old Dylan Deer was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

On March 20, shortly after 1 p.m., police say they received a call of a possible road rage incident in the area of Hwy 101 near N 6th Street in Newport. Information was received that one of the drivers in the incident had brandished a handgun at another driver.

“Officers responded and contacted the reporting victim,” said the Newport Police Department.

NPD said the investigation later revealed that the suspect driver, Deer, pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim while they were driving. The victim stated they had to slam on their brakes to create separation between themselves and Deer, added police.

“The victim then called 911, provided a vehicle description to the dispatcher, and followed Deer at a safe distance, where they observed Deer pull into a business parking lot in the 1500 block of N Coast Hwy,” said police. “Officers arrived and located Deer inside his vehicle. Deer was detained and questioned.”

According to NPD, Deer admitted to being involved and stated he brandished a propane torch lighter towards the victim. Police say Deer consented to a search of his vehicle where officers located a small handgun concealed in the center console of the Deer’s vehicle.

“The weapon matched the description given to officers by the victim,” said police. “Deer later admitted to possessing and pointing the firearm at the victim because he was upset and wanted to teach the victim a lesson.”