LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution to all coast-goers — you might want to think twice about what water you decide to dip your toes in.

The Oregon Health Authority issued a public health advisory on Tuesday for D River Beach in Lincoln City. Officials say this is due to unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in the ocean.

After an advisory is issued, waters are re-tested and the public will be notified when the advisory has lifted.

OHA says unsafe levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. They also encourage children, elderly people and those with a compromised immune system to be especially cautious.

According to OHA, unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources including:

Stormwater runoff

Sewer overflows

Failing septic systems

Animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife

Despite the advisory, OHA says that it is safe for people to recreate at the D River beach site as long as they stay clear of the water, including nearby creeks and pools of water on the beach.

For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767.