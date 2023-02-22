Trips to Discover looked at TripAdvisor reviews for more than 2,500 resorts to determine which were the highest-rated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon resorts have been recognized for being top-tier vacation destinations yet again, proving that Oregonians don’t have to stray too far away from home when they’re in need of a getaway.

The latest bragging rights for Oregon’s travel and tourism industry come courtesy of travel discovery platform Trips to Discover, which looked at TripAdvisor reviews for more than 2,500 resorts nationwide to determine which were the highest-rated overall.

These are the three Oregon stays that were named among 15 of the best resorts in the U.S., which include lodgings in Hawaii, Florida and California.

Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach

Stephanie Inn earned the No. 1 spot on the resort rankings, with a score of five points out of five. Different rooms at the beachfront hotel offer guests views of the Pacific Ocean, Haystack Rock and the nearby mountains. Each room is also equipped with its own fireplace, soaking tub, binoculars for stargazing and more.

Trips to Discover cited one guest review on TripAdvisor, which said, “From the gourmet meals to the lovely rooms to the sights, smells, and sounds of the ocean… it is a delight for the senses! We have been coming here for the past 20+ years, got engaged here, and have celebrated countless occasions here.”

Inn at Cannon Beach

Another Cannon Beach stay, named the Inn at Cannon Beach, came in at No. 3 on the list of the highest-rated resorts.

With 4.9 points, the inn boasts its “convenient location” on the south side of the beach, which is arguably the quieter side for those who want a relaxing trip. The inn offers a variety of guest room styles, including a deluxe king studio and a classic double queen studio.

The hotel is also pet-friendly, or in Trips to Discover’s words, “pet-enthusiastic.” The Inn will often greet guests with pets with a welcome basket that includes treats and shampoo.

The Ocean Lodge in Cannon Beach

Oregon’s third and final entry on the best resorts lineup is The Ocean Lodge, unsurprisingly located in Cannon Beach. Most of the lodge’s rooms provide views of the coast, and “Some rooms or suites have dormer ceilings, others look directly out onto the surf, while some have decks, others have patios, but all have a charm that’s inescapable,” the lodge said.

The Ocean Lodge could be a cost-effective option for family trips, with amenities including a library of games, books and movies, a continental breakfast and an evening wine reception.