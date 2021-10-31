One person killed, three injured in crash east of Tillamook

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash east of Tillamook on Oct. 31, 2021. Photo courtesy Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 6 was closed nine miles east of Tillamook early Sunday morning while law enforcement officials responded to a deadly crash.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said it assisted Oregon State Police with the three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Highway 6 near milepost 9. The crash occurred at around 4:15 a.m.

According to Sgt. Jason Hopkins from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, one person died in the crash. One person was taken by a Life Flight helicopter to a hospital and two other people were transported by ambulances to the emergency room.

One of the drivers involved in the crash fled the scene, but the sheriff’s office said police located the driver. Investigators used reverse 911 calls to residents in the area to let them know they were searching for the person.

The highway reopened shortly after 10:35 a.m. Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.