Open and closed, coastal towns brace for vacation rush

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With many coastal cities in Oregon having said they are not ready to open up to vacationers, the coming weeks could be particularly confusing for the state’s tourism industry.

Oregonians can begin booking a weekend stay for next week, but restrictions will vary depending on where someone books.

For example, Clatsop County entered into Phase One of the reopening process on Friday. However, it has been up to the individual cities (within Clatsop) to decide when to allow hotels and vacation rentals to reopen.

In Cannon Beach, hotels and rentals can open up on Tuesday, May 26. But, in Lakeside–just a short drive from Cannon Beach–lodging will remain shut down.

In Seaside, officials said both locals and tourists needs to be extra aware of their surroundings.

“We definitely don’t have an open invitation right now, but we’re cautios and optimistic,” said City of Seaside’s John Rahl. “We don’t want to go backwards in this thing. The City of Seaside is still under a state of emergency.”

According to Rahl, about one-third of the jobs in Seaside are related to hospitality and tourism.

The City of Seaside will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to review steps in reopening lodging businesses.